Structure Fire South Bay Springs Road
BAY SPRINGS: Houston County Sheriff 911 rolled emergency units to 1855 South Bay Springs Road to a structure fire, smoke coming from the attic. On his way to church a off duty Dothan Fireman, Jesse Taylor, was on top of the residence when the fire was dispatched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support shirts
|Jan 5
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec 28
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec '16
|weagle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC