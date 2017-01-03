Lawsuit: Police wrongly killed man at Alabama animal shelter
A federal lawsuit claims that police in Dothan, Alabama, needlessly killed a man who had gone to an animal shelter to drop off a stray dog. Dothan police were called to the shelter when Robert Earl Lawrence refused to show his driver license to the shelter's staff on Dec. 30, 2014, according to the lawsuit, filed by the dead man's estate.
