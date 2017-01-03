Four Killed After Tree Falls on Mobile Home During Storm
There were seven people total in the mobile home during the Monday night incident, said Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama. The three survivors were not injured, Ware told ABC News, as the tree fell on the side of the trailer where just the four victims were.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support shirts
|Jan 5
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec 28
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec '16
|weagle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC