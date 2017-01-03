Four Killed After Tree Falls on Mobil...

Four Killed After Tree Falls on Mobile Home During Storm

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

There were seven people total in the mobile home during the Monday night incident, said Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama. The three survivors were not injured, Ware told ABC News, as the tree fell on the side of the trailer where just the four victims were.

