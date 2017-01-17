Former headmaster of Ashford Academy ...

Former headmaster of Ashford Academy wanted for taking $37,000 from school

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Alabama Live

The former headmaster of Ashford Academy is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff's office for allegedly taking more than $37,000 of the academy's funds. Warrants were obtained for Douglas John Bauer's arrest on Friday after a lengthy investigation into the situation, Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

