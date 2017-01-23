Dothan woman arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly
Kayla Nicole Calhoon, 22, of Hodgesville Road, was charged Tuesday with financial exploitation of the elderly and 12 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, police said. Her bond was set at $150,000.
