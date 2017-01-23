Dothan woman arrested for financial e...

Dothan woman arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Alabama Live

Kayla Nicole Calhoon, 22, of Hodgesville Road, was charged Tuesday with financial exploitation of the elderly and 12 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, police said. Her bond was set at $150,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for High School Friend Jan 18 Friendship Tree 1
Support shirts Jan 5 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec 28 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec '16 Arthur 2
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Dec '16 Frank 117
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec '16 rebel flag 2
New BBW Social Group (Jun '16) Dec '16 weagle 4
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,817 • Total comments across all topics: 278,205,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC