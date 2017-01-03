Dothan Police Need Your Help in Ident...

Dothan Police Need Your Help in Identifying this Person

The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help of our local and surrounding communities in identifying the male shown in the picture below. He is wanted for questioning in regards to a theft case.

