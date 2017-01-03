Dothan Education Foundation Receives Donation from the Bbva Compass Foundation
The Dothan Education Foundation was recently awarded a $5,000 contribution by the BBVA Compass Foundation to support the organization's mission to strengthen student achievement, improve classroom instruction and teacher morale, and build community support and confidence in public schools in Dothan, AL. "BBVA Compass is helping the Dothan Education Foundation take significant steps in strengthening the work we do for Dothan City Schools and we thank them for their continuous support."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support shirts
|Jan 5
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec 28
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec '16
|weagle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC