Dothan Commission Meeting Agenda For Tuesday January 3 2017
Ord. No.__________Repealing Chapter 114, Article XIV, Telecommunications Facilities, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Dothan and creating Chapter 96, Telecommunications Facilities, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Dothan. Ord. No.__________Rezoning property owned by Radha Mohan, 110 Ginnalou Drive from B-3 District to R-3 District.
