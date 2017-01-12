Come Visit The Angel Of Hope Statue At Westgate Park
The Angel Of Hope Statue was dedicated this past November and the first annual candlelight vigil was held there on December 6th. For those who don't know the Angel Of Hope Statue is for every parent who has ever lost a child of any age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support shirts
|Jan 5
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec 28
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec '16
|weagle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC