Cae Usa to assist Army helicopter pilot training
CAE USA is to provide support services for U.S. Army helicopter flight training instructors under a contract with a potential value of $450 million. The support services -- classroom instruction, simulation and live flight training -- will be for the Amy's Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker , Ala., which runs the Initial Entry Rotary-Wing training program, or IERW program.
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support shirts
|Jan 5
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec 28
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec '16
|weagle
|1
