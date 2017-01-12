Bright Key Program Grand Opening at G...

Bright Key Program Grand Opening at Girard Middle

DOTHAN : Parent Geri Williams is one of Bright Key 's biggest fans. Her son, Will, a 6th grader at Girard Middle who has Down Syndrome, is making new friends left and right at one of the Bright Key programs after school.

