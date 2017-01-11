ALDOT announces widening projects in ...

ALDOT announces widening projects in Dothan, invites public to hearing Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Leaders with the Alabama Department of Transportation are looking to add lanes on parts of Ross Clark Circle and Highway 84 in Houston County. Ross Clark Circle is one of the busiest roadways in the circle city and ALDOT leaders are hoping the additions will improve traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support shirts Jan 5 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec 28 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec 17 Arthur 2
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Dec 17 Frank 117
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec '16 rebel flag 2
New BBW Social Group (Jun '16) Dec '16 weagle 4
dothan police department Dec '16 weagle 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC