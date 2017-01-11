ALDOT announces widening projects in Dothan, invites public to hearing Thursday
Leaders with the Alabama Department of Transportation are looking to add lanes on parts of Ross Clark Circle and Highway 84 in Houston County. Ross Clark Circle is one of the busiest roadways in the circle city and ALDOT leaders are hoping the additions will improve traffic.
