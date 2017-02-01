Alabama sex trafficking survivor files lawsuit against Backpage.com, Choice Hotels, Dothan hotel ...
A sex-trafficking survivor, who had been forced into prostitution at a Dothan hotel, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Houston County Circuit Court, against several defendants she says profited from her abduction--including the convicted perpetrator, Santiago Alonso ; classified advertising website Backpage.com, and its byzantine ownership group; and Choice Hotels, parent company of the Quality Inn where the victim was held against her will. The defendants, according to the complaint, "conspired, enabled and/or otherwise worked together in a sex trafficking venture in which [the survivor] was victimized when she was just 17 years old."
