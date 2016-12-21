A man was shot in the 1600 block of Avenue I in Ensley on Monday evening. Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
Police in Florida say an angry dog sent three people to the hospital after one tried to put a sweater on it. The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the identities of four people found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Old Barnwell Road on Sunday evening and the sheriff's department has announced the search for a man in connection with the shootings is over.
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iPhone 7
|Dec 28
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec 8
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec 8
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec 8
|weagle
|1
|Rickey Stokes = Yellow Journalism (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Beej connor
|218
