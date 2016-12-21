UPDATED at 8:30 AM. Overturned Vehicle On Ross Clark Circle In Front of Southside Fire Station
DOTHAN: 8:16 AM. Dothan Fire Engine 4 called into the Dothan 911 Center a motor vehicle accident had just occurred directly in front of the fire station involving a overturned vehicle.
