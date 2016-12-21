UPDATED @ 8:47 PM. 7:24 PM. 911 Lines Down In Our Area

HENRY COUNTY AND ABBEVILLE: The Dothan - Houston County 911 and Ozark - Dale County 911 Centers have announced the 911 lines are down. If you have an emergency, in Dothan call 334-793-0215, Houston County 334-677-4808, Dale County call 334-774-5111, Headland 334-693-2222 in Abbeville 334-585-2222 At this time 911 lines are operational.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.