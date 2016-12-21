Troy University Men's Basketball Tip-off Time Change
Dothan: The tip-off time for Troy Men's Basketball vs. Point University at the Dothan Civic Center on Wednesday, December 14th has changed to 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets for the game begin at $5! Call 334.615.3175 for more information
