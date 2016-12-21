Soaking downpours, gusty storms to drench Gulf Coast this weekend
A pair of storm systems will spark locally gusty thunderstorms and flooding rain along the Gulf Coast and Deep South this weekend. On New Year's Eve, heavy rain and thunderstorms will erupt in southeastern Texas and rapidly intensify as they push eastward.
