Road Closure for Section of North Cherokee
On December 13, 2016 at approximately 8:00 AM, Dothan Utilities Electric will have the 400, 500, 600, and 700 blocks of North Cherokee closed to traffic from Choctaw Street to Chickasaw Street for upgrades to the electrical system. Weather permitting, this closure will last for approximately four hours .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec 8
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group
|Dec 8
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec 8
|weagle
|1
|Rickey Stokes = Yellow Journalism (Jul '09)
|Nov 30
|Beej connor
|218
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC