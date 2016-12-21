L to R: John Walsh, April Walsh
An Abbeville husband and wife have been charged in connection with the rape of a minor in Houston County, according to the Dothan Police Department. April S. Walsh is charged with facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act and John Owen Walsh has been charged with second-degree rape.
