Fresh Produce and Boiled Peanuts

Ruskin Tomatoes , Collards, Turnip's, Sweet potatoes , Shelled Pecan's and Gulf Shrimp along with the Finest Boiled Peanut's in this Area .All of this can be found only at one Place and That is at the PEANUT SHACK in Cowboy's Parking lot on US 231 South in Dothan Al .We will be open every day Christmas Week .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.