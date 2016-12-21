FHP releases details in Esto area crash

Florida Highway Patrol has finally released details about the December 15 single-vehicle crash that left four Panama City residents injured. According to reports, Daniel Bibbee, 34, was driving a 2014 Chevy Sonic, traveling south on State Road 79 in the area of Baxter Road around 10:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the paved portion of the roadway to the left and collided with a culvert.

