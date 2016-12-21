Emily Thomas has been appointed Director of Sales at Homewood Suites by Hilton Chattanooga-Hamilt...
LBA Hospitality 2733 Ross Clark Circle / P.O. Box 5566 Dothan, AL 36302 United States Phone: 334.793.6855 Fax: 334.793.1707 Visit Website LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, has appointed Emily Thomas director of sales of Homewood Suites by Hilton Chattanooga-Hamilton Place. Thomas will head the sales department by fostering new and existing customer relationships within the Chattanooga community.
