LBA Hospitality 2733 Ross Clark Circle / P.O. Box 5566 Dothan, AL 36302 United States Phone: 334.793.6855 Fax: 334.793.1707 Visit Website LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, has appointed Emily Thomas director of sales of Homewood Suites by Hilton Chattanooga-Hamilton Place. Thomas will head the sales department by fostering new and existing customer relationships within the Chattanooga community.

