EMA officials: 911 services down in Houston, Dale, Henry Counties
EMA officials are advising residents in Houston, Dale and Henry counties to call the administrative lines of their local police department after experiencing outages with 911. Kris Ware the Dothan/Houston County EMA Public Information officer says 911 services in these counties are down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec 8
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec 8
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec 8
|weagle
|1
|Rickey Stokes = Yellow Journalism (Jul '09)
|Nov 30
|Beej connor
|218
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC