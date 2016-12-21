EMA officials: 911 services down in H...

EMA officials: 911 services down in Houston, Dale, Henry Counties

Sunday Dec 18

EMA officials are advising residents in Houston, Dale and Henry counties to call the administrative lines of their local police department after experiencing outages with 911. Kris Ware the Dothan/Houston County EMA Public Information officer says 911 services in these counties are down.

