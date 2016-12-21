Driver in Esto crash arrested
The driver in a single-vehicle crash near Esto that left four Panama City residents injured has been arrested on multiple charges and faces more following a short-lived escape. Daniel Bibbee, 34, was arrested at Southeast Alabama Medical Center Tuesday by the Dothan Police Department for felony drug charges stemming from the December 15 crash in Holmes County.
