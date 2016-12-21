Dothan Education Foundation Receives Donation from the Bbva Compass Foundation

The Dothan Education Foundation was recently awarded a $5,000 contribution by the BBVA Compass Foundation to support the organization's mission to strengthen student achievement, improve classroom instruction and teacher morale, and build community support and confidence in public schools in Dothan, AL. "BBVA Compass is helping the Dothan Education Foundation take significant steps in strengthening the work we do for Dothan City Schools and we thank them for their continuous support."

