Courtyard Marriott receives liquor license during Trussville council meeting
The Trussville City Council conducted one final short meeting for 2016 to cover last-minute business before ringing in the New Year. The main topic of conversation on the agenda was the approval of a liquor license for the Courtyard Marriott on Roosevelt Boulevard, which was carried over from the last meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iPhone 7
|Wed
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec 8
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec 8
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec 8
|weagle
|1
|Rickey Stokes = Yellow Journalism (Jul '09)
|Nov 30
|Beej connor
|218
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC