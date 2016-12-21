Checking in on the DA down in Dothan
"Dothan, the seat of Houston County and, with 70,000 residents, the regional hub, can feel like it is caught in a Southern time warp, immune to change and defined by racial division. Dothan, where one in three residents is black, has never had a black mayor, police chief, circuit judge or school superintendent.
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Dec 17
|Frank
|117
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec 8
|rebel flag
|2
|New BBW Social Group
|Dec 8
|weagle
|4
|dothan police department
|Dec 8
|weagle
|1
|Rickey Stokes = Yellow Journalism (Jul '09)
|Nov 30
|Beej connor
|218
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
