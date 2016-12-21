AL legislator convicted of bribery ta...

AL legislator convicted of bribery takes job at ABC store

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A former legislator, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a state lobbyist, is working as a sales clerk at a state liquor store. The Dothan Eagle reports that Terry Spicer took the job with the Alabama Beverage Control Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iPhone 7 Dec 28 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec 17 Arthur 2
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Dec 17 Frank 117
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec 8 rebel flag 2
New BBW Social Group (Jun '16) Dec 8 weagle 4
dothan police department Dec 8 weagle 1
Rickey Stokes = Yellow Journalism (Jul '09) Nov '16 Beej connor 218
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC