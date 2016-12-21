AL authorities warn public of scam involving death threats by text message
Authorities in Alabama are warning the public of a scam in which residents receive a death threat through a text message. I've been paid to kill you but wish to spare you, inform the police or anyone else you will die, to be spared contact [email protected] immediately.
