Sorority holds sixteenth Biennial Cotillion
Top row: Jaron Clayton, Wendell Johnson, Jr., Jaquan Williams, Noah Barco, Tromaine Cobbs, Legrier Bodison-Cooper. Bottom row: Shaterricka Elliott, Darien Mikell, Imani Reed, Breana Mitchell, Maia Wilson, Tevej Rhodes On Saturday, April 29, 2017, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Xi Omega Omega Chapter held its 16th Biennial Cotillion in Walterboro, SC.
