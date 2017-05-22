Release: SC Governor Signs Craft Beer Laws
For the fourth time in just seven years, the South Carolina legislature has passed new legislation, signed into law by the Governor, that fundamentally changes the craft beer scene in South Carolina. S. 114 allows craft breweries to donate their product to charities, in an effort to support the many good causes across South Carolina providing help to our state's residents.
