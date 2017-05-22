Release: SC Governor Signs Craft Beer...

Release: SC Governor Signs Craft Beer Laws

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: FITSNews

For the fourth time in just seven years, the South Carolina legislature has passed new legislation, signed into law by the Governor, that fundamentally changes the craft beer scene in South Carolina. S. 114 allows craft breweries to donate their product to charities, in an effort to support the many good causes across South Carolina providing help to our state's residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Showa Denko employees? Mar '17 CuriousCat 1
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 17
News Leave a Comment (Jan '09) Feb '17 YisraelAintUnited 5
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... Feb '17 Frances Marion 1
Pieces of 8 Jan '17 Georgie 1
Rentals (Dec '16) Dec '16 Rentingfndfrustrated 1
Paul Sweatman (Sep '16) Sep '16 Just wondering 1
See all Dorchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester Forum Now

Dorchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dorchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dorchester, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC