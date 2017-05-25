Hicks column: Dorchester District 2 schools - all the responsibility, none of the power
Dorchester District 2 has had to re-draw school attendance lines several times in recent years, including in 2008 with the opening of Ashley Ridge High School, because of growing attendance. In the past decade, the district has grown by 20 percent but the budget hasn't kept up - because the school district does not by state law control its own finances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Showa Denko employees?
|Mar '17
|CuriousCat
|1
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Leave a Comment (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|YisraelAintUnited
|5
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb '17
|Frances Marion
|1
|Pieces of 8
|Jan '17
|Georgie
|1
|Rentals
|Dec '16
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC