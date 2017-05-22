Four tornadoes touched down across the Lowcountry Thursday. Here's what you need to know

A tornado touched down in Holly Hill at the corner of Pine Street and Old State Road on May 4, ripping the metal roof off a building that housed a church, tax office and a weekly newspaper office. Brad Nettles/Staff A tornado touched down in Holly Hill at the corner of Pine Street and Old State Road on May 4, ripping the metal roof off a building that housed a church, tax office and a weekly newspaper office.

