Dorchester 2 schools' superintendent lashes out about budget process

A week after pleading with Dorchester County Council to raise taxes to ease a $1.5 million shortfall expected next year in Dorchester District 2, Superintendent Joe Pye seemed Monday to have moved from worry to anger. Last week, County Council unanimously approved second reading of its budget, which does not call for a tax increase, but leaves with $76.2 million, the school district about $1.5 million short.

