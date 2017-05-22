$9500 in scholarships awarded by Summerville mayor's committee
The awards luncheon for the Summerville Mayor's Committee on Employment for People with Disabilities was held at Summerville Country Club. For 27 years, the organization has been providing recognition, monetary help and assistance finding jobs for the disabled in the greater Summerville area.
