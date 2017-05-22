4 tornadoes touched down across the L...

4 tornadoes touched down across the Lowcountry Thursday: Here's what you need to know

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Post and Courier

A tornado touched down in Holly Hill at the corner of Pine Street and Old State Road May 4, ripping the metal roof off a building that housed a church, tax office and a weekly newspaper office. Brad Nettles/Staff A tornado touched down in Holly Hill at the corner of Pine Street and Old State Road May 4, ripping the metal roof off a building that housed a church, tax office and a weekly newspaper office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Showa Denko employees? Mar '17 CuriousCat 1
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 17
News Leave a Comment (Jan '09) Feb '17 YisraelAintUnited 5
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... Feb '17 Frances Marion 1
Pieces of 8 Jan '17 Georgie 1
Rentals Dec '16 Rentingfndfrustrated 1
Paul Sweatman (Sep '16) Sep '16 Just wondering 1
See all Dorchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Dorchester County was issued at May 23 at 3:34AM EDT

Dorchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dorchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Dorchester, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC