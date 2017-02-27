'We're in crisis'

Robby Robbins, DOT commissioner for the First Congressional District, provides an update on state roadway infrastructure during a Wednesday morning "Power Hour" session, sponsored by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce. Robby Robbins, DOT commissioner for the First Congressional District, provides an update on state roadway infrastructure during a Wednesday morning "Power Hour" session, sponsored by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.