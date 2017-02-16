Volvo listening session draws eager crowd to St. George
It was standing-room only for some community members who flocked to the county library in St. George Wednesday to hear details about the Volvo plant opening in Berkeley County next year. Attendees raised their hands to show if they were satisfied with the plant coming to the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
