School district looks at paying for t...

School district looks at paying for teachersa student loan debt

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Horry County school board's human resources committee on Monday discussed the idea, proposed by Ray Winters of District 3, as a way to increase teacher retention. The proposed plan calls for paying $5,000 towards new teacher's student loan debt if the teacher stays at the district for five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leave a Comment (Jan '09) Feb 27 YisraelAintUnited 5
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... Feb 8 Frances Marion 1
Pieces of 8 Jan '17 Georgie 1
Rentals Dec '16 Rentingfndfrustrated 1
Paul Sweatman Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Hunting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Davidking8285 1
News Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Forreall 1
See all Dorchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester Forum Now

Dorchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dorchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Dorchester, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC