Sales tax for roads needs to be extended to keep up with growth, Dorchester officials say
Dorchester County's transportation sales tax isn't set to expire until 2030, but there's already talk of extending it. "What we're trying to do is keep the momentum going and get going with the next batch of roads," said Mike Murphree.
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave a Comment (Jan '09)
|Mon
|YisraelAintUnited
|5
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
|Pieces of 8
|Jan 28
|Georgie
|1
|Rentals
|Dec '16
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Hunting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Davidking8285
|1
|Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Forreall
|1
