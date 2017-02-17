In a remote stretch of the Beidler Forest, a mystery surfaces and is finally solved
The Air Force insignia can still clearly be seen in the wreckage of a jet in Four Holes Swamp. Mark Mussselman/Provided An identification tag lies with a bomb rack in the wreckage of a jet in Four Holes Swamp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
|Pieces of 8
|Jan 28
|Georgie
|1
|Rentals
|Dec '16
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Hunting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Davidking8285
|1
|Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Forreall
|1
|Dorchester Deputy Solicitor Arrested In Illegal... (Apr '08)
|Jul '16
|scotty constitution
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC