Department of Education Debuts New Propane Buses in Berkeley and Dorchester

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Hampton County Guardian

The S.C. Department of Education has gifted Berkeley County School District and Dorchester District 2 with 26 brand-new, lower-emission school buses to replace a portion of their aging, diesel-fueled fleet. Unveiled Thursday in a ceremony at Blanchard Machinery Co.

