DD2 potentially facing tough budget year

DD2 potentially facing tough budget year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

Dorchester District Two is jumping into budget season and looking at what could be a "tough budget year" with a "pension crisis" and possible low student base costs. Every year DD2 is required to prepare and present a balanced budget for approval to Dorchester County Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar 6 Musikologist 17
News Leave a Comment (Jan '09) Feb 27 YisraelAintUnited 5
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... Feb '17 Frances Marion 1
Pieces of 8 Jan '17 Georgie 1
Rentals Dec '16 Rentingfndfrustrated 1
Paul Sweatman (Sep '16) Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Hunting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Davidking8285 1
See all Dorchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Dorchester County was issued at March 15 at 10:14AM EDT

Dorchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dorchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Dorchester, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC