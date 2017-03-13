DD2 potentially facing tough budget year
Dorchester District Two is jumping into budget season and looking at what could be a "tough budget year" with a "pension crisis" and possible low student base costs. Every year DD2 is required to prepare and present a balanced budget for approval to Dorchester County Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|17
|Leave a Comment (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|YisraelAintUnited
|5
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb '17
|Frances Marion
|1
|Pieces of 8
|Jan '17
|Georgie
|1
|Rentals
|Dec '16
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Hunting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Davidking8285
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC