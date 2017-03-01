Celebrating the history behind Bacons Bridge
The Summerville Preservation had printed copies of this portrait of Bacons Bridge, paitned by artist George Parker. Heyward Hutson is still conducting research on the artist but has found Parker was born in Governeur, New York in 1888 and died in 1957 in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave a Comment (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|YisraelAintUnited
|5
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
|Pieces of 8
|Jan '17
|Georgie
|1
|Rentals
|Dec '16
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Hunting (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Davidking8285
|1
|Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Forreall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC