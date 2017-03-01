Celebrating the history behind Bacons...

Celebrating the history behind Bacons Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

The Summerville Preservation had printed copies of this portrait of Bacons Bridge, paitned by artist George Parker. Heyward Hutson is still conducting research on the artist but has found Parker was born in Governeur, New York in 1888 and died in 1957 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leave a Comment (Jan '09) Feb 27 YisraelAintUnited 5
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... Feb 8 Frances Marion 1
Pieces of 8 Jan '17 Georgie 1
Rentals Dec '16 Rentingfndfrustrated 1
Paul Sweatman Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Hunting (Aug '16) Aug '16 Davidking8285 1
News Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Forreall 1
See all Dorchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Dorchester County was issued at March 03 at 3:08PM EST

Dorchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dorchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Dorchester, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC