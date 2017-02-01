'State of Crisis': Support grows for fix to crumbling state roads
The Department of Transportation says South Carolina roads are crumbling in a "state of crisis," and that a funding gap keeps the department from making necessary repairs. In the SC Alliance to Fix Our Roads' annual meeting on Monday, transportation staff and lawmakers discussed solutions.
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pieces of 8
|Jan 28
|Georgie
|1
|Rentals
|Dec '16
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Hunting
|Aug '16
|Davidking8285
|1
|Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Forreall
|1
|Dorchester Deputy Solicitor Arrested In Illegal... (Apr '08)
|Jul '16
|scotty constitution
|7
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|16
