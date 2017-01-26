Officials: Tornadoes unlikely in Lowcountry, but watch still in effect
Severe thunderstorms in Southwest Georgia are weakening as they approach South Carolina, reducing the likelihood that they'll cause extreme damage in the Charleston area. A tornado watch was issued Sunday afternoon for 14 South Carolina counties, including Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester.
