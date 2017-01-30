Dorchester sand mine plans dig up old rural development conflict
Suburban developments like Cane Bay, in Berkeley County outside Summerville, have contributed to a boom that's impacting formally rural areas. File/Wade Spees/Staff Suburban developments like Cane Bay, in Berkeley County outside Summerville, have contributed to a boom that's impacting formally rural areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pieces of 8
|Sat
|Georgie
|1
|Rentals
|Dec '16
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Hunting
|Aug '16
|Davidking8285
|1
|Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Forreall
|1
|Dorchester Deputy Solicitor Arrested In Illegal... (Apr '08)
|Jul '16
|scotty constitution
|7
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC