Local legislators weigh in on upcoming session
Rep. Chris Murphy , R-Dorchester, and Sen. Paul Campbell , R-Berkeley, at Tuesday's annual legislative luncheon at Summerville Presbyterian Church. S.C. Rep-elect Katie Arrington, R-Summerville, pauses at Tuesday's legislative luncheon in Summerville to speak to Dorchester District Two board members Justin Farnsworth and Brian Mitchem .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Add your comments below
Dorchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rentals
|Dec 20
|Rentingfndfrustrated
|1
|Paul Sweatman
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
|Hunting
|Aug '16
|Davidking8285
|1
|Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest...
|Jul '16
|Forreall
|1
|Dorchester Deputy Solicitor Arrested In Illegal... (Apr '08)
|Jul '16
|scotty constitution
|7
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Low flying aircraft Jan 12? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kellyl1202
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC