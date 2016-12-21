Local legislators weigh in on upcomin...

Local legislators weigh in on upcoming session

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

Rep. Chris Murphy , R-Dorchester, and Sen. Paul Campbell , R-Berkeley, at Tuesday's annual legislative luncheon at Summerville Presbyterian Church. S.C. Rep-elect Katie Arrington, R-Summerville, pauses at Tuesday's legislative luncheon in Summerville to speak to Dorchester District Two board members Justin Farnsworth and Brian Mitchem .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rentals Dec 20 Rentingfndfrustrated 1
Paul Sweatman Sep '16 Just wondering 1
Hunting Aug '16 Davidking8285 1
News Ridgeville woman dies of injuries from Dorchest... Jul '16 Forreall 1
News Dorchester Deputy Solicitor Arrested In Illegal... (Apr '08) Jul '16 scotty constitution 7
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Jun '16 Musikologist 16
Low flying aircraft Jan 12? (Jan '16) Jan '16 Kellyl1202 1
See all Dorchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester Forum Now

Dorchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dorchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dorchester, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,991

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC