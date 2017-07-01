Former Topeka High teacher inducted i...

Former Topeka High teacher inducted into Kansas Teachers' Hall of Fame

Saturday Jul 1

Pam McComas, former Topeka High speech and debate teacher, made the school her home for 35 years, coaching multiple speech and debate students to the national level throughout her career. Pam McComas, former Topeka High teacher and 2017 Kansas Teachers' Hall of Fame inductee.

